Oct 26 (Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc

* Lamb Weston announces proposed private offering of $1.666 billion combined aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024 and senior notes due 2026

* Lamb Weston says intends to use net proceeds of issuance of notes being offered by it to partially fund a cash payment to ConAgra foods