BRIEF-Sharps Compliance reports Q1 loss per share of $0.06

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sharps Compliance Corp

* Sharps compliance reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results; revenue increases 21 pct

* Q1 revenue $9.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $9.5 million

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sharps Compliance's customer billings increased 23 pct to $9.8 million for quarter ended september 30, 2016

* Sharps Compliance's new facility serving Northeast U.S. to result in annual cost-savings of about $0.4 million in FY 2017 and $0.8 million in FY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: