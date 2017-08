BRIEF-Biogen Q3 non-gaap EPS $5.19

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc :

* Biogen reports record third quarter 2016 revenues of $3.0 billion

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $4.71

* Q3 revenue $3.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.91 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Biogen inc qtrly tecfidera revenue $1,034 million versus $937 million

* Qtrly plegridy revenue $ 128 million versus $ 100 million

* Biogen Inc says foreign exchange negatively impacted total revenues by approximately $54 million in Q3 2016 compared with Q3 of 2015

* Biogen inc qtrly avonex revenue $580 million versus $685 million

* Qtrly tysabri revenue $ 515 million versus $ 480 million

* Biogen inc - discontinued development of amiselimod (Mt-1303) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: