10 months ago
BRIEF-Garmin posts Q3 earnings of $0.66/share
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Garmin posts Q3 earnings of $0.66/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Garmin Ltd:

* Garmin reports third quarter revenue and EPS growth; raises guidance

* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 revenue $722 million versus I/B/E/S view $680.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Garmin sees 2016 revenue of approximately $2.95 billion

* Garmin sees 2016 full year pro forma EPS will be approximately $2.65 based on gross margin of approximately 55%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $2.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
