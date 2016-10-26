BRIEF-Garmin posts Q3 earnings of $0.66/share

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Garmin Ltd:
* Garmin reports third quarter revenue and EPS growth; raises guidance
* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.75
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.66
* Q3 revenue $722 million versus I/B/E/S view $680.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Garmin sees 2016 revenue of approximately $2.95 billion
* Garmin sees 2016 full year pro forma EPS will be approximately $2.65 based on gross margin of approximately 55%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $2.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: