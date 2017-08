Oct 26 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :

* Universal stainless reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales $39.7 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Backlog (before surcharges) at September 30, 2016 was $39.4 million, up 2.3% from $38.5 million at end of 2016 Q2. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: