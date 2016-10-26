BRIEF-Lear reports third quarter 2016 results and increases full year outlook
* Lear Corp says sales in 2016 are expected to be $18.6 billion
Oct 26 Wec Energy Group Inc :
* Wec energy group posts third-quarter results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.68
* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion
* Q3 revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net income based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $217.0 million, or 68 cents per share
* Wec Energy Group's adjusted earnings per share 69 cents in Q3 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lear Corp says sales in 2016 are expected to be $18.6 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Axogen Inc says new facility consists of a $21.0 million term loan and a $10.0 million revolving line of credit, of which $4.0 million has been drawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: