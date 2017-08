Oct 26 (Reuters) - Malvern Bancorp Inc

* Malvern Bancorp Inc reports net income of $7.7 million, or $1.21 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, representing a 565.2% increase over the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015

* Q4 earnings per share $1.21

* Q4 earnings per share $0.28 excluding items

* Malvern bancorp -at sept 30, 2015, bank's common equity tier 1 ratio was 15.90 percent, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.80 percent