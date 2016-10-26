FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lear reports third quarter 2016 results and increases full year outlook
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lear reports third quarter 2016 results and increases full year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lear Corp

* Lear Corp says sales in 2016 are expected to be $18.6 billion

* Lear reports record third quarter 2016 results and increases full year outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $2.98

* Sees fy 2016 sales $18.6 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear corp says core operating earnings are expected to be in range of $1.50 billion to $1.525 billion in 2016

* Lear Corp says capital spending is expected to be $525 million in 2016

* Sees 2016 free cash flow of approximately $1.0 billion, an increase of $100 million from prior guidance

* Fy2016 revenue view $18.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales $4.5 billion versus $4.3 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $13.31, revenue view $18.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $4.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.