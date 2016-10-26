Oct 26 Lear Corp

* Lear Corp says sales in 2016 are expected to be $18.6 billion

* Lear reports record third quarter 2016 results and increases full year outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $2.98

* Sees fy 2016 sales $18.6 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear corp says core operating earnings are expected to be in range of $1.50 billion to $1.525 billion in 2016

* Lear Corp says capital spending is expected to be $525 million in 2016

* Sees 2016 free cash flow of approximately $1.0 billion, an increase of $100 million from prior guidance

* Fy2016 revenue view $18.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales $4.5 billion versus $4.3 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $13.31, revenue view $18.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $4.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S