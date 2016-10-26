FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Catalyst Paper says individual principal securityholder indicates supports alternative recapitalization plan
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Catalyst Paper says individual principal securityholder indicates supports alternative recapitalization plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Catalyst Paper Corp :

* Catalyst Paper announces principal securityholder support for recapitalization, and provides update regarding KGI support agreement

* Catalyst Paper -each individual principal securityholder indicated that it would support an alternative recapitalization plan

* Catalyst Paper Corp - "board of directors believes that availability of such an alternative is in interest of company and all of its stakeholders"

* Catalyst Paper - implementation of alternative recapitalization plan will not affect any of catalyst's contractual relationships with its trade vendors

* Catalyst Paper -implementation of alternative recapitalization plan would not affect any of contractual relationships with its trade vendors

* Catalyst Paper Corp - alternative recapitalization plan also contemplates conversion of amount of such deferred interest into equity

* Catalyst Paper-alternative recapitalization plan contemplates deal under which shares not held by 3 principal securityholders will be exchanged for cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

