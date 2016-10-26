FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Waste Management announces third quarter earnings
October 26, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Waste Management announces third quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Waste Management Inc

* Waste Management announces third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $3.55 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.5 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 excluding items

* Waste Management says company again increases full-year 2016 eps guidance

* Waste Management says sees full year adjusted earnings per diluted share of at least $2.91

* Waste Management says "confident that we can achieve our free cash flow guidance for 2016 of between $1.6 and $1.7 billion"

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Waste Management says in quarter incurred pre-tax charges of $43 million related to impairment of a rural landfill, $42 million related to environmental remediation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

