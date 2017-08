Oct 26 (Reuters) - Federal-mogul Holdings Corp

* Federal-Mogul reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.825 billion versus $1.824 billion

* Federal-Mogul-Currency fluctuation remained challenge in Q3, as did decline in commercial vehicle production, continued economic conditions in Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: