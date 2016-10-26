FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Hess Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.12
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hess Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hess Corp :

* Hess reports estimated results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.12

* Q3 loss per share $1.12

* Qtrly oil and gas production was 314,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to 380,000 BOEPD in Q3 2015

* Qtrly total revenues and non operating income $1,196 million versus $1,689 million

* Qtrly net production from bakken was 107,000 BOEPD compared to 113,000 boepd in prior-year quarter

* Qtrly net production from gulf of Mexico was 61,000 BOEPD compared to 83,000 BOEPD in prior-year quarter

* Hess Corp- estimated recoverable resources for Liza now expected to be at upper end of previously announced range of 800 million to 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent

* Q3 revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.