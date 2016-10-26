FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-General Dynamics reports Q3 EPS $2.21
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-General Dynamics reports Q3 EPS $2.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp

* General Dynamics' total backlog at end of third-quarter 2016 was $62 billion

* Company-wide operating margin for Q3 of 2016 was 13.8 percent, a 90 basis-point increase

* General Dynamics reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $2.48 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $2.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.91 billion

* General Dynamics says total potential contract value, sum of all backlog components, was $87.2 billion at end of quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.