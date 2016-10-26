BRIEF-Boeing Q3 non-GAAP core earnings per share $3.51

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :

* Boeing reports third-quarter results and raises full year guidance

* Q3 non-GAAP core earnings per share $3.51

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.60

* Q3 revenue $23.9 billion

* Says total company backlog at Q3-end was $462 billion versus $472 billion at Q2-end

* Qtrly free cash flow $2.61 billion versus $2.30 billion

* Says 2016 GAAP EPS and core EPS (non-GAAP) guidance increased $0.70 for additional tax adjustment

* 2016 revenue guidance has been increased $500 million to between $93.5 and $95.5 billion on higher commercial deliveries

* Says Q3-end net orders were $15 billion versus $17 billion at Q2-end

* Sees FY 2016 commercial airplane deliveries 745 - 750

* Q3 commercial airplanes revenue $16,973 million versus $17,692 million

* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share $7.10 - $7.30

* Sees FY 2016 commercial airplanes revenue $64.5 - $65.5 billion

* Sees FY 2016 core earnings per share $6.80 - $7.00

* Q3 commercial airplanes deliveries 188 units versus 199 units last year

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.62, revenue view $23.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.34, revenue view $94.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: