BRIEF-Live Nation Entertainment announces launch of private notes offering

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc :

* Live Nation Entertainment announces launch of private notes offering

* Says notes will be guaranteed by certain domestic subsidiaries of company

* Live Nation Entertainment announces launch of private notes offering

* Says intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $575 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Company expects to enter into amended senior secured credit facility concurrently with closing of the offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: