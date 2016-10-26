BRIEF-Live Nation Entertainment announces launch of private notes offering

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc :
* Live Nation Entertainment announces launch of private notes offering
* Says notes will be guaranteed by certain domestic subsidiaries of company
* Says intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $575 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* Company expects to enter into amended senior secured credit facility concurrently with closing of the offering