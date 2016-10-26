FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Agco Corp reports third quarter results
October 26, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Agco Corp reports third quarter results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Agco Corp

* Agco reports third quarter results

* Q3 sales $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.65 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 earnings per share $0.50

* Sees fy 2016 sales $7.2 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agco corp says excluding unfavorable currency translation impacts of approximately 1.2%, net sales in q3 of 2016 increased approximately 2.6%

* Agco corp says lower global demand for farm equipment is expected to continue to negatively impact Agco's sales and earnings in 2016.

* Agco corp says 2016 reported earnings per share are targeted at approximately $1.85

* Fy2016 revenue view $7.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agco's net sales for 2016 are expected to reach $7.2 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $2.30 excluding items

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Industry retail sales in South America during first 9 months of 2016 were negatively influenced by political, economic uncertainty

* Agco says sees fy 2016 gross, operating margins expected to be below 2015 levels due to negative impact of lower sales, production volumes,weaker sales mix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

