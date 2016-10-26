FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-BOK Financial Q3 earnings per share $1.13
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-BOK Financial Q3 earnings per share $1.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - BOK Financial Corp :

* BOK financial reports quarterly earnings of $74 million

* Q3 earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $185.3 million

* "we believe we will reduce annual expenses by approximately $20 million in 2017"

* Net interest revenue totaled $187.8 million for Q3 of 2016, up $5.2 million over Q2 of 2016

* Net interest margin was 2.64 percent for Q3 of 2016, compared to 2.63 percent for Q2 of 2016

* Credit quality metrics in energy portfolio continued to improve during Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.