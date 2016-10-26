BRIEF-BOK Financial Q3 earnings per share $1.13

Oct 26 (Reuters) - BOK Financial Corp :

* BOK financial reports quarterly earnings of $74 million

* Q3 earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $185.3 million

* "we believe we will reduce annual expenses by approximately $20 million in 2017"

* Net interest revenue totaled $187.8 million for Q3 of 2016, up $5.2 million over Q2 of 2016

* Net interest margin was 2.64 percent for Q3 of 2016, compared to 2.63 percent for Q2 of 2016

* Credit quality metrics in energy portfolio continued to improve during Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: