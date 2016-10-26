FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mondelz International posts Q3 earnings of $0.35/share
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mondelz International posts Q3 earnings of $0.35/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc:

* Mondelz International reports Q3 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Qtrly organic net revenue grew 1.1%

* For full year, company now expects organic net revenue growth of approximately 1.6 percent

* Continues to expect FY adjusted operating income margin of 15 to 16 percent

* Mondelez International Inc - increased its full-year adjusted EPS outlook and now expects growth of approximately 25 percent on a constant-currency basis

* Mondelez International Inc - company expects free cash flow excluding items of at least $1.4 billion for full-year 2016

* Mondelez - based on foreign exchange rates as of Oct. 21, would be negative translation impact on FY revenue growth of about 4 percentage points

* Qtrly revenue $6,396 million versus $6,849 million

* Mondelez international inc - recorded restructuring charges of $187 million in three months ended September 30, 2016

* Mondelez - based on foreign exchange rates as of Oct. 21, would be negative translation impact on full year adjusted EPS of approximately $0.09

* Mondelez - given ongoing economic, regulatory environment in Venezuela, continues to be "significant uncertainty" related to Co's operations in Venezuela

* Q3 revenue view $6.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $26.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.