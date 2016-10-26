BRIEF-Norfolk Southern reports third-quarter 2016 results

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp

* Norfolk Southern reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.55

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly railway operating revenues were $2.5 billion, down 7 percent compared with third-quarter 2015

* Norfolk Southern Corp says qtrly operating ratio improved to 67.5 percent, reflecting a 10 percent reduction in operating expenses

* Norfolk Southern Corp says qtrly general merchandise revenues were $1.6 billion, 4 percent lower than same period last year

* Q3 revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S