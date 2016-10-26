BRIEF-Biogen CEO says search to find successor progressing
* Says expects reimbursement for new MS drug Zinbryta throughout Europe within 12-18 months
Oct 26 Lakeland Bancorp Inc :
* Lakeland Bancorp reports a 25% increase in earnings per share
* Q3 earnings per share $0.28 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.25
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lakeland Bancorp Inc- net interest income for Q3 of 2016 was $38.5 million, as compared to $29.3 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says expects reimbursement for new MS drug Zinbryta throughout Europe within 12-18 months
* Karsten energy corp. Announces $120,000 private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 26 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with technology stocks coming under pressure from Apple's 3.6 percent fall and oil prices declining amid lingering fears of oversupply.