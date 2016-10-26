BRIEF-Horizon bancorp announces quarterly and nine-month net income

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Horizon Bancorp

* Horizon Bancorp announces quarterly and nine-month net income

* Q3 earnings per share $0.39 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Core diluted earnings per share was $.39 for Q3 and $1.07 for first nine months of 2016

* Qtrly net interest income $ 24.4 million versus $ 20.9 million of the previous quarter

* Horizon bancorp says net interest margin, excluding impact of acquisitions was 3.31% for Q3 of 2016 compared to 3.42% for prior quarter