BRIEF-Mattel Creations and Tongal form strategic multi-year partnership

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc

* Mattel Creations and Tongal form strategic multi-year partnership to develop cross-platform content

* Mattel Creations says partnership to leverage Tongal's network of more than 120,000 creators

* Mattel Creations says along with producing content, Tongal will serve as a strategic partner to co

* Mattel Creations says agreement will see development and production of slate of content based on Mattel's library of brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: