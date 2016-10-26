BRIEF-Biogen CEO says search to find successor progressing
* Says expects reimbursement for new MS drug Zinbryta throughout Europe within 12-18 months
Oct 26 Mattel Inc
* Mattel Creations and Tongal form strategic multi-year partnership to develop cross-platform content
* Mattel Creations says partnership to leverage Tongal's network of more than 120,000 creators
* Mattel Creations says along with producing content, Tongal will serve as a strategic partner to co
* Mattel Creations says agreement will see development and production of slate of content based on Mattel's library of brands
* Karsten energy corp. Announces $120,000 private placement
Oct 26 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with technology stocks coming under pressure from Apple's 3.6 percent fall and oil prices declining amid lingering fears of oversupply.