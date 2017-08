Oct 26 (Reuters) - Glen Burnie Bancorp

* Glen Burnie Bancorp releases 3Q 2016 earnings

* Glen Burnie Bancorp -Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Glen Burnie Bancorp -Qtrly net interest income after provision for credit losses was $2.7 mln as compared to $1.8 mln in 2015 Source text :