10 months ago
BRIEF-Amyris executes definitive agreements for strategic partnership, financing
October 26, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Amyris executes definitive agreements for strategic partnership, financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc :

* Amyris executes definitive collaboration agreements with leading global nutraceuticals partner

* Expect 2017 revenue from first targeted product of around $40 million

* Agreements include expansion of a new nutraceutical market, expected to represent $40-$50 million of annual revenue once developed and scaled

* Agreements include an unsecured credit facility of $25 million with a five-year maturity

* Says co expects second nutraceutical product to reach full scale production in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

