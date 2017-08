Oct 26 (Reuters) - LWP Capital Inc :

* LWP Capital Inc. Provides update on liquidation proceedings

* LWP Capital -Co, Scoular entered into settlement agreement agreeing to full,final settlement of all claims against co asserted by purchaser under APA

* LWP Capital-KSV advisory likely to propose interim distribution to shareholders following receipt of a notice of assessment from Canada Revenue Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: