BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum sets dividend of $0.36/share
Sets dividend of $0.36 per share
Oct 26 Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp
* Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp announces reverse stock split
Announces 1 for 10 reverse stock split
* Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation announces appointment of new executive vice president and chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Oct 26 Federal prosecutors have opened an investigation related to shopping center owner and operator Brixmor Property Group Inc's disclosure earlier this year that accounting personnel had manipulated its financial results.