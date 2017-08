Oct 26 (Reuters) - Auven Therapeutics

* Auven Therapeutics announces sale of Ocular Technologies to Sun Pharma

* Auven Therapeutics-sale of 100 percent of Ocular Technologies Sarl to a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Auven Therapeutics- co will receive an upfront payment of $40 million plus substantial contingent development and sales milestones