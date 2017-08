Oct 26 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc :

* Merck prices EUR 1.0 billion debt offering

* priced a EUR 1.0 billion public offering of two series of euro-denominated senior unsecured notes

* priced notes include EUR 500 million of 0.500% notes due Nov. 2024 and EUR 500 million of 1.375% notes due Nov. 2036