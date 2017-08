BRIEF-Merit Medical Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Merit Medical Systems Inc

* Merit medical reports sales up 15.3 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 to $0.51

* Says Q3 revenue of $157.0 million up 15.3 percent as reported over Q3 2015

* Says Q3 revenue of $157.0 million up 15.3 percent as reported over Q3 2015

* Q3 revenue view $155.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S