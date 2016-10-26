BRIEF-Banner Corporation Q3 earnings per share $0.70

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Banner Corp -

* Banner Corporation earns $23.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2016; highlighted by continued revenue growth

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $117.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest margin was 4.15% for current quarter, compared to 4.20% in Q2 of 2016 and 4.14% in Q3 a year ago

* Qtrly net interest income $ 91.7 million versus $52.2 million