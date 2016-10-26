BRIEF-NV5 Global Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

Oct 26 (Reuters) - NV5 Global Inc -

* NV5 acquires JBA consulting engineers; provides 2016 outlook update; announces Bank of America facility and highlights M&A pipeline

* Q3 revenue $62 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.3 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 preliminary GAAP earnings per share $0.33

* Acquisition expected to be immediately accretive

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.49 to $1.62

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.29 to $1.40 including items

* Revises full year 2016 guidance

* Bank of America senior credit facility expected to provide up to $140 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company now expects full-year 2016 total revenues, including acquisitions closed to date, to range from $225 million to $235 million

* Reconfirms run rate revenues of $300 million by end of 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $234.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NV5 global-majority of anticipated shortfall for 2016 is due to ongoing delay of multiple transportation infrastructure projects in new jersey

* Estimates that, if closed additional potential acquisitions would add another $35 million to $50 million in annual revenue

* Reconfirming its commitment to reaching $300 million in run rate revenues by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: