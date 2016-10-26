BRIEF-ServiceNow Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.22

Oct 26 (Reuters) - ServiceNow Inc

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $357.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $352.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.381 billion to $1.386 billion

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $376 million to $381 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 37 to 38 percent

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up 32 to 33 percent

* Q3 billings of $404.3 million, an increase of 41 percent year-over-year

* Sees FY 2016 total billings between $1,630 and $1,635 million, representing year-over-year growth of 36 percent

* FY2016 revenue view $1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $377.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: