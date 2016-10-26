FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mainsource Financial Group announces Q3 financial results
October 26, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mainsource Financial Group announces Q3 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mainsource Financial Group Inc

* Mainsource Financial Group - Nasdaq, MSFG - Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.50 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mainsource Financial Group-Board approved increase to quarterly common dividend, payable December 15, to shareholders of record as of December 5, 2016

* Increases quarterly dividend by 7 percent to $0.16per share

* Says net interest income was $31.0 million for Q3 of 2016 compared to $26.1 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

