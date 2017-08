Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cascade Bancorp

* Reports third quarter 2016 earnings per share of $0.06 driven by double-digit revenue and loan growth

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest income was $23.8 million for Q3 of 2016, up $1.6 million

* Says total assets at September 30, 2016 were $3.2 billion compared to $2.5 billion as of December 31, 2015