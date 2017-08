Oct 26 (Reuters) - Parexel International Corp

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.75

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guides to GAAP EPS of $3.55 to $3.89 and adjusted EPS of $3.71 to $4.05 for fiscal year 2017

* Board approved new $200 million share repurchase program

* Q1 service revenue of $500.9 million, down 2.2 percent; constant currency revenue decline of 2.4 percent