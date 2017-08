BRIEF-Shutterfly Q3 loss per share $0.86

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shutterfly Inc

* Q3 loss per share $0.86

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.66

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $2.57 to $2.86

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $557 million to $587 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion

* Q3 revenue $187.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.6 million

* Sees Q4 2015 revenue $14 million

* Sees Q4 2015 revenue up 4.3 percent to 9.9 percent

* Shutterfly says in Q3 transacting customers totaled 3.2 million, an increase of 1 percent year-over-year

* Shutterfly inc says in q3 orders totaled 5.4 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year

* Says sees FY capital expenditures to range from 6.6 percent to 7.3 percent of net revenues

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.73, revenue view $584.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.73, revenue view $584.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S