Oct 26 (Reuters) - Arch Capital Group Ltd

* Arch Capital Group Ltd. reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.14

* Q3 earnings per share $1.98

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net premiums earned $958.4 million versus $936.7 million

* Arch Capital Group Ltd says book value per common share was $53.62 at September 30, 2016, a 3.0% increase from $52.04 per share at June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: