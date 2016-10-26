BRIEF-Nutrisystem sees FY 2016 revenue $533 mln to $538 mln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nutrisystem Inc -
* Nutrisystem announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $533 million to $538 million
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.25
* Sees Q4 revenue $96.5 million to $101.5 million
* Q3 revenue $124.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $115.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $99.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: