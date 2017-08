Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hometrust Bancshares Inc -

* Hometrust Bancshares, Inc. reports financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Net interest income was $21.1 million for three months ended september 30, 2016 versus $20.6 million for comparative quarter in 2016