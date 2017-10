BRIEF-F5 Networks Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.64

Oct 26 (Reuters) - F5 Networks Inc -

* F5 networks Inc for Q1 of fiscal 2017, ending December 31, company has set a revenue target of $510 million to $520 million

* F5 Networks announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.11

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.64

* Q4 revenue $525.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $520.3 million

* For Q1 of fiscal 2017, ending December 31, company has set a GAAP earnings target of $1.40 to $1.43 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $515.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company's non-GAAP earnings target is $1.92 to $1.95 per diluted share for Q1