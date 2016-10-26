BRIEF-Fortune Brands Q3 sales $1.28 bln vs I/B/E/S view $1.33 bln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc :

* Fortune Brands Home & Security - narrows outlook for full-year 2016 EPS before charges/gains to $2.72 - $2.76 on sales growth of 9 - 10 percent

* Fortune Brands reports third quarter sales and EPS growth; confirms 2016 annual EPS outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.28 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.80 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 9 to 10 percent

* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.15 to $0.25

* Expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $400 million for full year 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.74, revenue view $5.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: