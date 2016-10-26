FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-XL Group Ltd says oper EPS $0.44
October 26, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-XL Group Ltd says oper EPS $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - XL Group Ltd -

* XL Group Ltd announces third quarter 2016 results

* Says fully diluted tangible book value per common share of $34.22 at Sept. 30, 2016

* Says P&C combined ratio of 93.1 pct for quarter compared to 95.3 pct in prior year quarter

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* P&C combined ratio of 93.1 pct for Q3 compared to 95.3 pct in prior year quarter

* Natural catastrophe pre-tax losses net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums in Q3 of $97.4 million compared to $30.8 million

* P&C net premiums earned in Q3 of $2.4 billion were comprised of $1.65 billion from insurance segment and $778.2 million from reinsurance segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

