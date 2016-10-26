BRIEF-Essendant reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Essendant Inc

* Essendant inc sees full year adjusted diluted eps guidance is reduced to $1.75 to $1.90 per share

* Essendant reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.99

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Essendant inc sees full year net sales in range of $5.325 billion to $5.375 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.24, revenue view $5.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: