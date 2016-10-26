BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services announces proposed senior notes offering

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Advanced Disposal Services Inc

* Advanced disposal services, inc. Announces proposed senior notes offering

* Says intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $425 million of senior notes due 2024

* Advanced disposal services inc- intends to use net proceeds to repay all outstanding indebtedness under its existing credit agreement