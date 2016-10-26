FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Boot Barn Holdings Q2 earnings per share view $0.02
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Boot Barn Holdings Q2 earnings per share view $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Boot Barn Holdings Inc

* Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results; updates fiscal year 2017 outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 sales $134 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.6 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.38 to $0.43

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - Updates fiscal year 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.66 to $0.73 including items

* Sees slightly positive consolidated same store sales in 2017

* Boot Barn Holdings - For fiscal year ending April 1, 2017 now expects slightly positive consolidated same store sales

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - For fiscal Q3 ending December 24, 2016 company expects slightly positive consolidated same store sales

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.