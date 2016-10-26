BRIEF-EP Energy reports Q3 net loss per share $0.18

Oct 26 (Reuters) - EP Energy Corp

* EP Energy reports third quarter 2016 with strong production results and continued financial and operational improvements

* Increased 2016 guidance ranges for oil and total production

* Qtrly diluted net loss per share $0.18

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Company updated its capital spending estimate for 2016 as a result of increased capital efficiency

* Sees 2016 total production 85.5 mboe/d - 87.5 mboe/d

* Sees 2016 capital program of about $495 million

* Sees 2016 capital program of about $495 million