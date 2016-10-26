BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dolby Laboratories Inc :

* Dolby Laboratories reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 revenue $233 million versus i/b/e/s view $226.4 million

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49 to $0.55

* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.34 to $0.40

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $250 million to $260 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dolby laboratories inc says increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per share of class a and class b common stock

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $255.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dolby Laboratories inc says anticipates that total revenue will range from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion in fy 2017