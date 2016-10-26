FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Unum Group reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.01
October 26, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Unum Group

* Unum Group reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unum Group - book value per common share as of september 30, 2016 was $40.33, compared to $35.25 at september 30, 2015

* Unum group - expectation for after-tax operating income growth / share for fy2016 is at to slightly above higher end of range of 3 percent to 6 percent

* Unum Group says qtrly total revenue $2,763.3 million versus. 2,657.8 million

* Q3 revenue view $2.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
